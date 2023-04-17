Father grieves the loss of son, 6, who was accidentally shot Sunday

A community is grieving after a young boy was accidentally killed by a gun in Indianapolis. "Without him I don't got myself, I don't feel right."

INDIANAPOLIS — A child got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot himself on Sunday night.

"I can't even tell him I love him no more. I can't even hold him no more," said Billy Boyd, the father of six-year-old Billy Mack who was killed.

The incident reportedly happened at the Amber Woods Apartments, on Indy's east side.

"Without him I don't got myself, I don't feel right. I can't sleep," said Boyd. "I'm trying to stay strong for my family and daughter and everything."

"It's disheartening for our community to have to deal with and digest," said Officer Samone Burris with IMPD. "A family is affected today. A family's life has been changed forever, and unfortunately it is because of a weapon, because of a gun."

"I feel like if I was at home, none of this stuff would've happened," said Boyd.

He said he was at work at the time of the shooting and Mack was at home with his mother. He said the gun was out of reach of the child.

"She had it in a safe spot," said Boyd. "My daughter was in the house, she said he jumped from somewhere and grabbed it."

Ending in a tragic loss Mack's father is still processing.

"He was a good kid. Some kids be on bad stuff. You've got to watch your kid," said Boyd. "Watch everything they do, especially boys."