2 staff members at Brownsburg elementary school face termination, 3 more on leave after alleged 'mistreatment' of special education student

An investigation into five staff members began Wednesday night following an incident that occurred during lunchtime.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Two staff members face termination after an investigation allegedly revealed mistreatment of a special education student in their care during lunch. Three more staff members are currently on administrative leave, the Brownsburg Community School District said.

The alleged incident happened at Brown Elementary, located at 310 Stadium Drive, near South Odell Street.

The district said they first learned about the incident Wednesday evening, and the staff members involved were removed from any contact with students and immediately placed on administrative leave.

The district did not clarify when the incident happened.

The family of the student involved has reportedly been notified, and the student has returned to school.

“As educators, protecting the safety and welfare of our students is at the core of who we are. We are deeply saddened by the actions of these staff members and will work in conjunction with our local law enforcement as they move forward with possible criminal charges," BCSC Superintendent Jim Snapp said in a statement.