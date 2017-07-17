Delphi murders investigation center moving

13News confirmed with Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby that the center will move to North Ninth Street.

CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana — The investigation center used to look into leads in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German is moving.

The $7,200-per-year lease will give investigators a similar space to what they're using now. The lease is set to last two years.

The center will be used for investigators to conduct interviews, follow up on leads and hold meetings with other agencies. Leazenby said the space will allow investigators to better focus on the murders.

Investigators will move into the space by the end of the month.

It was Valentine's Day 2017 when the bodies of Libby German and Abby Williams were found in the woods in Delphi.

Police have released a sketch of the person they believe is responsible.

They also have video and audio Libby took of the killer on her cellphone as he walked toward her and Abby on the Monon High Bridge that day. Listen to the extended audio clip of the suspect here:

Anyone with information should send tips to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Try to include the following information:

Suspect's name

Date of birth or approximate age

Physical description including height, weight, hair color, eye color

Address or location including city

Vehicle information including year, make, model, color

Specific reason for the tip; Why could they be the suspect?

Motivation for the crime

Connection to Delphi, Indiana

Police say individuals don't need to have all of those pieces to send a tip, but do ask to include as many details as possible.

A timeline of events: