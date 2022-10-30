'One step closer' to closure: Family ready for someone to be held accountable in Delphi murders

For the family of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, Monday is the first day in a long and winding road toward closure, conviction and justice.

DELPHI, Ind. — "Today is the day." That's what Becky Patty has posted on Facebook daily in the wake of her granddaughter Liberty German and her friend Abigail Williams' murders in Delphi.

On Monday, "today" will finally be the day. It's the day police will announce an arrest in connection with the murders and Patty says, it is the first day in a long and winding road toward closure, conviction and justice.

"I guess I am kind of at a loss. Every morning I get up - get my coffee - and start looking for which photo will be the today is the day post. Now I sit here not needing to do it because at long last we have a face to go with our monster. I sit here wondering - now what. Where do we go from here?" Patty wrote in a Facebook post Saturday morning.

Police sources told 13News they'll announce the arrest of Richard Allen during a 10 a.m. news conference updating the case. It's a major development in a case that has been relentlessly investigated since Feb. 13, 2017 — the date the girls went missing at the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

In those five years, the family and community never lost hope.

Now, Patty said she is faced with a difficult road ahead, one she's glad she won't have to travel alone.

"I realize our lives have again made a big change - we have a very difficult path to start down. It is a path we will gladly face as we know each step taken is one step closer to our monster being convicted. Knowing that makes that walk so much easier," Patty said.

She closed her post by thanking all those who rallied behind the families and never lost hope that the person responsible would be held accountable.

"I want to thank everyone who has supported and prayed for our girls daily for 51/2 years - who never gave up! Who grew to love them. I know they are smiling down on the world today knowing it is now a little bit safer. Thank you," she wrote.

Libby's sister, Kelsi, echoed this sentiment on social media.

In a tweet, she said, "Thankful for everyone who has given me space and allowed me to process quietly for a couple of days. I see your messages, replies, posts, etc. They haven't gone unnoticed. I appreciate all of you."