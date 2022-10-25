Man convicted in 2020 fatal robbery on northwest side of Indianapolis

A jury found 21-year-old Dashawn Williams guilty of killing Michael Williams after a two-day trial.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man was found guilty of murdering another man during an armed robbery in 2020.

A jury convicted Dashawn Williams of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury Tuesday. The incident happened Oct. 27, 2020 on Indianapolis' northwest side. That night, officers found Michael Williams inside his vehicle after he crashed into a tree line in an apartment complex near 23rd Street and Tibbs Avenue.

Michael Williams had been shot in the head and his foot was still on the gas pedal. At the time, his mother told investigators he was at home that night and received two calls before leaving the house. The investigation revealed Dashawn Williams was the last person to text the victim.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, surveillance footage of the incident showed the victim's car arrive at an address agreed upon in his final text messages. Then, an SUV pulls up next to the victim's car, and Dashawn Williams gets out, gets into the victim's car, then returns to the SUV.

Dashawn Williams can later be seen approaching the victim's car again. They have a brief altercation before two other individuals join Dashawn at the victim's window, and Michael Williams is shot.

During the police investigation, Dashawn confessed he had planned to rob Michael of the gun he had. He also admitted to the altercation with Michael.

Another man, Nathaniel Williams, had also been charged for murder and robbery in the incident, but a jury found him not guilty in March.