Cumberland day care director accused of giving kids melatonin without parents' permission

Pastor David Faulk told police he fired 52-year-old Tonya Rachelle Voris after she admitted to giving melatonin gummies to some of the kids to help them sleep.

CUMBERLAND, Indiana — There is an active warrant out for the arrest of a 52-year-old day care director in Cumblerland after she allegedly gave melatonin gummies to kids without their parents' consent.

According to court documents, Tonya Rachelle Voris ran the Kidz Life Childcare Ministry at New Life Church, located at 501 N. Buck Creek Road, near East 21st Street and North Cumberland Road.

Court documents said pastor David Faulk told Cumberland police of potential child neglect at the day care, which is responsible for nearly 40 kids ranging in age from infants to 4 years old.

On Jan. 29, Faulk said Lynette Shepard, an employee at the day care, told him she believed Voris was giving the kids a pediatric-strength melatonin without their parents' consent.

Shepard said two parents told Voris to give their children a specific amount of pediatric-strength melatonin to help them fall asleep at the designated nap time, starting in December 2022.

According to court documents, Shepard said Voris was pleased with the effects of the melatonin and started giving it to some of the other kids without telling their parents.

Court documents say Shepard told Faulk she also gave melatonin to some of the kids, but Shepard said she stopped because she felt it was wrong.

Faulk learned Voris and Shepard gave 17 kids, ages 1 to 4, melatonin gummies without their parents' consent from mid-December to the end of January 2023.

Faulk told police he fired Voris after she admitted to giving melatonin gummies to some of the kids. Faulk said Shepard was still employed at the day care.

Police spoke with several parents during the investigation, who reported their children had trouble sleeping, developed a rash, became irritable or weren't eating dinner during this time frame.

All of the parents told police their children started acting normally after Voris was fired, therefore not giving the kids melatonin anymore.

According to online jail records, Voris is not in custody at this time.