Anderson police investigate overnight shooting on Madison Avenue

Shots were fired in a large gathering on South Madison Avenue early Sunday morning. One person remains in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Six people between the ages of 14 and 21 were injured when shots were fired in a large gathering early Sunday morning in an area of Anderson that has seen trouble before.

Note: The video accompanying this report is from a previous shooting during a large gathering in the same area of Anderson.

Police said that shortly before 2:30 a.m. a large crowd had gathered in the area of 16th Street and Madison Avenue when an altercation broke out, and several gunshots were fired.

Officers who had been monitoring the gathering quickly pushed into the crowd and located a victim who had been shot in the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet before the victim was taken to an Indianapolis hospital. They were in stable condition Sunday afternoon.

Investigators learned that five other victims checked themselves into Anderson hospitals for treatment of minor gunshot wounds. They were all treated and released, according to an Anderson Police update.

The victims include three females, ages 21, 19 and 17, according to police, and three males, ages 21, 17 and 14. Police are not providing more identifications at this time.

Detectives are collecting evidence and speaking with multiple witnesses, but no arrests have been made.

Anybody with information should contact APD Detective Brett Webb at 765-648-6731 or leave anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

In August 2020, three people were shot one block away from Sunday's shooting on Madison Avenue.