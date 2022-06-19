Violent night in Anderson includes deadly shooting

Police say five people were shot in the same area during two separate incidents that occurred hours apart.

ANDERSON, Ind — Anderson police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning during a series of shootings in the area of 16th Street and Madison Avenue during a Juneteenth gathering.

According to WTHR's newsgathering partners at the Herald Bulletin, the dead man was identified as 24-year-old Landon Hill. He was one of three people found shot around 3:30 a.m. All three were taken to the hospital, where the other two shooting victims remain under treatment, according to police.

The triple shooting was the second incident of the morning.

Around midnight, officers were called to the same area and located two people with gunshot wounds. Those two victims were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition at last report.

Officers were monitoring the crowds in the area after the first shooting when the second shooting occurred. Medics had to make their way through the gathered crowd to reach and treat the victims, according to police.

Anderson's Criminal Investigations Division was called to the scene for both shooting incidents.

Anybody with information about either incident is asked to contact Det. Trent Chamberlin with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6746 or Crime Stoppers at 765-349.8310.