Window shot out at Anderson nonprofit week after theft

ANDERSON, Ind. — A week after an Anderson nonprofit was broken into, someone shot out a window.

Around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, workers were inside Mitz'y Thrift Shop when someone shot a windows out of the Eighth Street side of the building.

The store posted about the incident and asked that anyone who might know something about it to call the Anderson Police Department.

Anderson Glass and Mirror came later to remove the shattered window and board it up until a replacement window can be installed. Mitz'y Thrift Shop believes someone used a slingshot to shatter the window.

It was just a week earlier that Mitz'y Thrift Shop was hit by a thief. The nonprofit helps provide people with pet supplies who otherwise might not be able to afford it. The theft was caught on surveillance video.

"We're helping a lot of low-income families take care of their pets," said Susan Blake, executive director of Mitz'y Thrift Shop. "That's who that person stole from."

Blake said the thief broke a window on the door and unlocked it from the outside. The culprit is still out there, unidentified.

"The Anderson Police Department came immediately. They went through the building just to make sure nobody was here," Blake said. "They took pictures, they looked into brushing for fingerprints, took the report, but basically said that there's so many robberies and thefts being investigated that it probably was not going to go anywhere."

The suspect took the entire cash register and about $200 that was inside, but on the same day as the theft, another business across town in Anderson donated pet food, pet beds, toys and blankets, as well as more than $500 they had been collecting all month.