Police: Dispute leads to Anderson teen being shot in hand

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson teen is recovering after an early morning shooting Monday.

Police said they responded to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Beverly Court on the city's west side.

Officer arrived and found a 15-year-old shot in his hand.

Police said the teen and other juveniles were walking to a nearby convenience store when they became involved in a dispute with other people in the area.

During the altercation, the teen was shot in the hand. Medics transported him to an Anderson hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.