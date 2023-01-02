Police: Dispute leads to Anderson teen being shot in hand

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson teen is recovering after an early morning shooting Monday.
Police said they responded to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Beverly Court on the city's west side.
Officer arrived and found a 15-year-old shot in his hand.
Police said the teen and other juveniles were walking to a nearby convenience store when they became involved in a dispute with other people in the area.
During the altercation, the teen was shot in the hand. Medics transported him to an Anderson hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Brett Webb with the Anderson Police Department at 765.648.6731 or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477).