Officers were called to the shooting at 5:28 p.m. in the 7700 block of East 42nd Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after being shot at a Menards on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

There officers found two people had been shot.

Both were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of those later died.