INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a vehicle crash around noon Wednesday.

IMPD East District officers responded to an "inverted vehicle" near Greenfield Avenue on Indianapolis' east side.

According to IMPD, traffic in the area is expected to be affected for the next several hours.

IMPD is asking all drivers and pedestrians to seek an alternative route.

This is an ongoing investigation.