1 critical after shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after a shooting on Indy's east side.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers responded to 10193 John Marshall Dr. N. on a report of a person shot and confirmed one person was shot.
The victim is said to be in critical condition and was moved to a local hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477), where tips can be shared anonymously.
This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.