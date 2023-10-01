1 critical after shooting on Indy's east side

IMPD officers responded to 10193 John Marshall Dr. N. on a report of a person shot and confirmed one person was shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after a shooting on Indy's east side.

The victim is said to be in critical condition and was moved to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477), where tips can be shared anonymously.