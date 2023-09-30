Indianapolis Fire Department rescues errant IMPD drone, uses it as rescue training

According to IFD, the rescue mission took roughly two hours to complete.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) rescued an errant police drone from the top of a construction crane on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Shortly after 10 a.m., IFD was asked by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) for assistance in retrieving a police drone that had become stuck on top of a construction crane. After accepting the request, IFD decided to use the situation as a chance to train responders in what's called "high angle rope rescue".

According to IFD, high angle rope rescue training is inherently dangerous, highly technical, and equipment intensive. The rescue procedure is one that requires constant training. IFD says that crane rescues are more common than the average person might think.

Under the command of Lieutenant Ben Roberts and Society of Professional Rope Access Technicians (SPRAT) certified Lt. Erik Baynard, Private Ryan Cundiff served as the primary rescuer.

IFD shut off the power to the crane before two firefighters began the climb. The mast of the crane was reported to be 130 feet high with its articulating jib measuring 160 feet out. According to IFD, the stranded drone was located twelve feet from the end of the jib.

Thankfully, wind speeds were reported to be only three miles per hour, meaning the climbers would not have to deal with the danger of high winds.

Climbing was reported to have began at 11:25 a.m. The drone was recovered at 12:23 p.m. and brought to safety about ten minutes later. Both climbers finished their climb and returned to the ground shortly before 1:30 p.m.

According to IFD, the drone sustained slight damage, but nothing that can't be fixed. The drone is expected to return to service.