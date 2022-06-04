1 killed, 1 injured after vehicle fleeing police crashes on Indy's east side

A Lawrence officer was following the car when it crashed on Shadeland Avenue north of 38th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One man died and another was critically injured early Saturday when their car crashed on the east side of Indianapolis while runner from a Lawrence Police officer.

Police have not shared their names.

The chase began close to 3 a.m. in the 8600 block of Pendleton Pike when the officer saw a "rolling disturbance" involving a silver car and black truck, and "someone from the truck throwing items at the silver vehicle," according to an incident release from LPD.

The officer followed both vehicles to Post Road and 42nd Street before the truck stopped and the silver vehicle continued, driving erratically while heading east on 42nd Street. At one point, the car stopped sideways in front of a black vehicle and a passenger started to get out, but returned to vehicle when the officer activated his emergency lights. Then the car sped away.

The officer pursued the car out to German Church Road, south to 10th Street and west to Shadeland Avenue. As the car headed north on Shadeland, the car officer lost sight of the car near the railroad bridge north of 38th Street.

The officer found the car, a 2013 Infiniti sedan, had crashed and rolled near 42nd Street. The driver was still trapped inside, but the passenger was thrown from the car. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. The driver was in critical condition when he left in an ambulance.

The Lawrence Police Fatal Crash Investigation Team is investigating the crash.