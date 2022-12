The shooting happened Thursday in the 600 block of Waterview Drive, near 10th Street and Interstate 465, around 2:15 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon on the city's west side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 600 block of Waterview Drive, near 10th Street and Interstate 465, around 2:15 p.m.

Police arrived and found a person who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead.