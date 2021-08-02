Remember, the Indiana State Fair is not open on Monday and Tuesday this year

Sorry folks, the fair's closed — at least on Mondays and Tuesdays this year.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re thinking of hitting up the Indiana State Fair during the week, remember it is closed every Monday and Tuesday

That will be the case for the duration of the 2021 season, from July 30 to Aug. 22.

State fair organizers said closing the fair for an extra two days a week will help workers complete maintenance and stay updated on cleaning.

Here are the fair's hours of operation:

Monday & Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Thursday - Sunday: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

You cannot enter the state fair after 8 p.m. daily, even though it remains open until 10 p.m. Wednesday and 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.