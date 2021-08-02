Local game shop hosting Pokémon card scavenger hunt during State Fair

Twenty cards will be hidden each day the fair is open through Aug. 22.

INDIANAPOLIS — Moonshot Games will be hiding $10,000 worth of Pokémon cards around the state fairgrounds through Aug. 22. The cards you find will be white with a QR code on it you scan to redeem an actual card.

Moonshot even got some help from popular Pokémon YouTube star and Pendleton native, Real Breaking Nate.

"On a scale of 1-10, it's probably 10 million. I mean it's that much fun," he said. "Once you get into the world of Pokémon you realize how big it is and just how much genuine fun it is to either collect or play or do random things like this."

20 cards will be hidden each day the fair is open. You can find clues at findmoonshot.com.

"We were thinking out loud like what can we do to get people out and do something fun," said Moonshot's owner Jayson Manship. "We said what if we hunted for actual Pokémon cards and our first thought was let's go hide them around the square in Noblesville or maybe around Indianapolis and we said there's one event every year that has almost a million people show up at it in a confined but very big space. The State Fair is the right choice."

Manship says collecting Pokémon cards is as popular as ever. Real Breaking Nate, who has nearly 800,000 subscribers on YouTube, agrees.