LIVE BLOG: 500 Festival Parade returns to downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 200,000 people are expected to line the streets of downtown Indianapolis to witness the return of the May tradition. As always, the AES 500 Festival Parade will feature floats, balloons, marching bands, local celebrities, and the 33 drivers that will race for the Borg Warner trophy at the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

This year’s parade theme is "Back to Traditions. Racing Forward."

The parade will be Saturday, May 28, with festivities beginning at 11:45 a.m. The parade will start at noon, and air live on WTHR with a rebroadcast Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Live updates

10:30 a.m. - The band lineup for the parade is as follows:

Anderson High School Marching Highlanders (Anderson, Ind.)

Bi-County Marching Band, (Marshall County, Starke County, Ind.)

Cincinnati Tradition Drum and Bugle Corps (Fairfield, Ohio)

Clark County High School Marching Indians (Kahoka, Mo.)

Indiana All-Star Marching Band, National Band Association (Zionsville, Ind.)

Indianapolis Public Schools All City Marching Band (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Jac-Cen-Del High School Band, Flag Corps, and Dance Team (Osgood, Ind.)

Lewis Cass Marching Kings, Lewis Cass High School (Walton, Ind.)

Marching Lancers, Belleville East High School (Belleville, Ill.)

Marching Braves, Maconaquah High School (Bunker Hill, Ind.)

Purdue "All-American” Marching Band, Purdue University (West Lafayette, Ind.)

Speedway 500 Regiment, Speedway High School (Speedway, Ind.)

The Pride of Portage Marching Band, Portage High School (Portage, Ind.)

38th Infantry Division Band, Indiana National Guard (Indianapolis, Ind.)

10:25 a.m. - The parade will also present multiple featured guests and VIP appearances including actors, civic leaders, members of the 500 Festival Board of Directors, Indianapolis Motor Speedway executives, athletes, and more.

Tyrese Haliburton – Indiana Pacers Guard

Kelsey Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith – Indiana Fever

Lindsay Czarniak – American sports anchor

Drew Powell – Actor, Gotham (2014-2018)

Joe Hogsett – Honorable Mayor of Indianapolis

James Poore – Chair of the 500 Festival Board of Directors

Rob Pruitt – Immediate Past Chair of the 500 Festival Board of Directors

Kristina Lund and Kathy Storm – AES Indiana

Doug Boles – Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Sarah Fisher – American retired IndyCar driver (1999-2010)

General Daniel R. Hokanson – Chief of National Guard Bureau

General R. Dale Lyles – 59th Adjutant General of Indiana

Miss Indiana – Braxton Hiser

Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen – Kate Dimmett

Officer Patrick McPherson – IMPD Officer of the Year

Lieutenant Thomas Albrecht – IFD Firefighter of the Year

Corporal Joshua McCrammer – Marion County Sherriff Deputy of the Year

Tara and Jeff Homan Family – Authors

Boomer – Indiana Pacers Mascot

Freddy Fever – Indiana Fever Mascot

The World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales

10:20 a.m. - August A. Ebeling will be the grand marshal for this year's parade. Ebeling has long volunteered with the 500 Festival Volunteer Program. In 2016, he was named the 500 Festival Volunteer of the Year.

10:15 a.m. - This year's parade route will be shorter than in years past. It will start at North and Pennsylvania streets in downtown Indianapolis, and end at Meridian and North streets.

9:50 a.m. - The balloons are being filled up for the parade.