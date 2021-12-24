Last-minute Christmas gifts that won't break the bank

From magazine subscriptions to gift cards, there are some options if you need a gift in the hours leading up to Christmas.

INDIANAPOLIS — It is Christmas Eve, and if you are still scrambling for gifts, here are some ideas that won't break the bank.

Magazine subscriptions

If you are an Amazon Prime member, subscriptions are often inexpensive.

Right now, a year of Sports Illustrated is $20 and Vanity Fair is $5.

Keep in mind, subscriptions often auto-renew. Add a reminder to your calendar to cancel the subscription.

Lottery tickets

While they are not the most thoughtful gift, a holiday-themed scratch-off adds a little excitement to a card. Scratch-offs cost as little as $1.

Gift cards

Before you buy a gift card, make sure the person will use it.

For example, find out what nail or hair salon someone regularly visits.

Plants

They last longer than flowers, and you can find them at a wholesale clubs or grocery stores for under $20. Orchids and succulents will spruce up any living space.

