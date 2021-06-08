Tempur Sealy bringing 300 jobs to Montgomery County

The mattress manufacturer is planning a 700,000-square-foot foam pouring facility in Crawfordsville.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Approximately 300 new jobs will come to Crawfordsville by the end of 2025. Mattress manufacturing company Tempur Sealy International Inc. is investing more than $138 million for a production facility in Crawfordsville.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company is planning to build a 700,000-square foot facility on 130 acres. It will be the company's third foam pouring manufacturing facility in the United States.

"Indiana has earned an international reputation as one of the best places to do business, offering global companies like Tempur Sealy a pro-growth climate and a skilled workforce," said Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb. "The company choosing Indiana for growth over a world of other options demonstrates our state's strong reputation of providing the best environment for manufacturing growth, and they can rest easy knowing they’ll be supported here for generations to come."

Construction for the new building will begin in the fall and is set to be complete by 2023. The location has the capacity to expand to approximately 1 million square feet, which would be the company's largest facility. Hiring will begin later this year. The company will be looking for management, supervisory, administrative and other staff. Those interested in applying should check available positions online.

"We selected this location based on the robust business climate fostered by the state and local government, the quality of life the city of Crawfordsville provides its citizens and the property’s access to major transportation routes," said Tempur Sealy Chairman and CEO Scott Thompson.

Once the board of directors for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation gives approval, the agency will offer Tempur Production USA LLC up to $2.5 million in tax credits based on job creation plans. IEDC will also offer up to $1.1 million in tax credits based on the planned capital investment into the state, and up to $450,000 for local infrastructure improvements.