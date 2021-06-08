Logistics company bringing nearly 200 jobs to Boone County

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A third-party logistics company is opening its first Midwest location in Boone County.
ITS Logistics will create up to 199 new jobs by the end of 2024 at its 350,000-square-foot facility at 4683 Albert S. White Drive in Whitestown.
The new facility will allow the company to offer national omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services to nearly 90 percent of the U.S. population within a two-day turnaround period.
“When researching regions in the eastern United States to expand our business, central Indiana was the obvious choice for several reasons—the geographic distribution advantages, the overall quality of the workforce, the strong partnership with the IEDC, the fact that Indiana is an extremely business-friendly state and a place where we truly feel that we can grow our culture and one day provide employment for more than 500 ITS team members,” said Ryan Martin, president of ITS Logistics, in a press release. “We’re greatly looking forward to the future of ITS in Indiana and see this location as an integral piece in our continued growth and national expansion.”
Click here to apply for open positions.
