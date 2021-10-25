Registration open for Indy Pride Virtual Career Fair

People participating will have the opportunity to schedule one-on-one interviews with companies focused on creating an inclusive and welcoming environment.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Pride Virtual Career Fair Presented By Geico is back this year.

The career fair is scheduled for Nov. 10 and will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The EEOC's Indianapolis office will be hosting a special open session during the career fair to discuss LGBTQ+ protections in the workplace.