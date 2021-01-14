Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria announces second area location

This new location will be a carryout and delivery only location.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is bringing a second location to the Indianapolis area.

The new restaurant will go in on West 86th Street near Township Line Road and open in the spring. Construction on the restaurant is already underway.

Lou Malnati's opened its first location in the area in Carmel back in October.

“We’re excited to bring our authentic deep dish pizza to West 86th Street and make it our second home in the Indianapolis area,” said Marc Malnati, owner. “We feel fortunate to be expanding during these unprecedented times and plan to open a few more locations, including a full-service restaurant in Broad Ripple, coming late 2021. We’re committed to providing jobs at our restaurants and supporting the local community,”

Just like the Carmel location, this new location will be a carryout and delivery only location. That will include curbside pick-up, catering services, and no-contact delivery.