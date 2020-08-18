Lou Malnati's Pizzeria set to open in Carmel in October

The Broad Ripple location is set to open in 2021.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel is getting a Lou Malnati's Pizzeria location this fall. The deep dish pizza icon is set to open a restaurant in October at 1435 Spring Mill Road, Suite 170.

The pizzeria will be a carryout and delivery only location which includes curbside pick-up and catering services.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Indiana and make Carmel home to our first location in the Indianapolis area,” said Marc Malnati. “We’re planning to have several stores in the area, including a full-service restaurant in Broad Ripple (coming 2021) and are committed to providing jobs in the local community.”

Details on the Broad Ripple location have not yet been released.