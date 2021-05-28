Indy digital artist's work featured at Christie's in New York

Jeron Braxton's animated digital film called "Glucose" won the top animation prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

NEW YORK — The work of a young Indianapolis artist is part of one of the country's most coveted auctions. Christie's in New York has included the digital artwork of Jeron Braxton.

His CG animated digital film called "Glucose" depicts a boxer's experience through life. "Glucose" won the top animation prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

"My piece "Glucose" is a CG animated film about a video game character who is a boxer who gets knocked out during a fight and he goes through this whole surreal journey that is very early play-station one, play-station two esthetics," Braxton said. "But the true beauty lies in the conceptual nature of the piece."

The details for the digital art piece "Glucose" took hours of work.

"'Glucose' explores a lot of the Black experience in a fun and creative way," Braxton said.

Braxton graduated from Indiana University in 2017 after attending Hamilton Southeastern. He relocated to New York to focus on his career and creativity in the art world. Braxton hopes his digital art auction status opens doors for other artists like him.

"Digital art allows more depth in storytelling, esthetics, and there is just more information to play with," Braxton said. "It's cool that big institutions like Christie's are now giving the digital art community this sort of validation."

This is not a first for the auction house to include digital art as part of its worldwide auction. Some of the artwork auctioned off at the New York-area brokerage has sold for millions of dollars.

Christie's selected Braxton's work. He has been displaying his work in things like film festivals to help garner exposure to digital and animation creations for the past couple of years.

"Most people put art like oil paintings on the highest pedestal and don't really know where to place digital work," Braxton said. "But I feel that both really are powerful mediums to convey ideas."

Braxton strongly believes as well as hopes that the timed auction will become more competitive closer to the closing time.

You can learn more about Braxton's work by clicking here and about the auction here.