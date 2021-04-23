New York investment firm takes over Bloomington-based Oliver Winery

The winery's headquarters will remain in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington's Oliver Winery has a new owner after a New York investment group closed a deal to buy it last month.

NexPhase Capital, LP will take over the winery with hopes to continue to expand the business that had a successful 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have an incredible, dedicated team, and together we've grown Oliver Winery into a national, respected brand," said co-founder Bill Oliver. "NexPhase is a dream-come-true new partner. They're smart, good people, who will bring even better resources to the table. We couldn't be more excited about what's next."

NexPhase said Oliver will stay "deeply involved" with the business and serve on the board of directors.

The employees will also stay in place as the winery's headquarters will still be in Bloomington.

"It's always been a point of pride for us that the winery’s success benefits our hardworking, loyal employees," said CEO Julie Adams. "I am confident that this transaction will benefit all of our stakeholders, including our customers and especially our employees. This is the beginning of a new, exciting chapter for our team, and we are thrilled to continue to build on our strong foundation with the support of NexPhase."