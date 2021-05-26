Macy's celebrates Pride Month with new merchandise benefiting at-risk LGBTQ youth

Macy's will also be featuring pride-inspired products from big brands like Adidas, COACH, Under Armour, Steve Madden and more.

INDIANAPOLIS — June is National Pride Month and Macy's is gearing up to celebrate all month long with the launch of its annual Pride + Joy campaign benefiting at-risk LGBTQ+ youth.

The campaign features community engagement projects, events, and exclusive merchandise from which a portion of the proceeds will go to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ people.

The Trevor Project's third annual national survey on mental health among LGBTQ youth (ages 13-24) found 42 percent of LGBTQ respondents seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, including more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth. To date, Macy's has helped raise more than $1.6 million to help the project continue providing crisis support through free and confidential services.

Next month, Macy's customers can support Trevor's mission by rounding up to the nearest dollar. Plus, Macy's said it will donate 10 percent of the purchase price of select merchandise including accessories, jewelry, and barware, as well as select I.N.C. International Concepts items, to The Trevor Project.

Plus, Macy's will have pride inspired apparel, shoes, accessories, beauty, home and tech from a number of premier brands including:

Adidas

Betsey Johnson

Calvin Klein

COACH

Epic Threads

Havaianas

I.N.C. International Concepts

Jean Paul Gaultier

Levi’s

Martha Stewart Collection

MICHAEL Michael Kors

Steve Madden

Nautica

Original Penguin

The Phluid Project

Polo Ralph Lauren

Puma

Under Armour and more

The department store will also feature Pride-inspired products from a host of small and LGBTQ-owned businesses.

This month, Macy’s will support more than 18 celebrations across the country where colleagues will showcase their Pride + Joy and the department store will continue granting awards to organizations that are combating social injustice and promoting workforce development for the LGBTQ community.