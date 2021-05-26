Macy's celebrates Pride Month with new merchandise benefiting at-risk LGBTQ youth

INDIANAPOLIS — June is National Pride Month and Macy's is gearing up to celebrate all month long with the launch of its annual Pride + Joy campaign benefiting at-risk LGBTQ+ youth.
The campaign features community engagement projects, events, and exclusive merchandise from which a portion of the proceeds will go to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ people.
The Trevor Project's third annual national survey on mental health among LGBTQ youth (ages 13-24) found 42 percent of LGBTQ respondents seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, including more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth. To date, Macy's has helped raise more than $1.6 million to help the project continue providing crisis support through free and confidential services.
Next month, Macy's customers can support Trevor's mission by rounding up to the nearest dollar. Plus, Macy's said it will donate 10 percent of the purchase price of select merchandise including accessories, jewelry, and barware, as well as select I.N.C. International Concepts items, to The Trevor Project.
Plus, Macy's will have pride inspired apparel, shoes, accessories, beauty, home and tech from a number of premier brands including:
- Adidas
- Betsey Johnson
- Calvin Klein
- COACH
- Epic Threads
- Havaianas
- I.N.C. International Concepts
- Jean Paul Gaultier
- Levi’s
- Martha Stewart Collection
- MICHAEL Michael Kors
- Steve Madden
- Nautica
- Original Penguin
- The Phluid Project
- Polo Ralph Lauren
- Puma
- Under Armour and more
The department store will also feature Pride-inspired products from a host of small and LGBTQ-owned businesses.
This month, Macy’s will support more than 18 celebrations across the country where colleagues will showcase their Pride + Joy and the department store will continue granting awards to organizations that are combating social injustice and promoting workforce development for the LGBTQ community.
In addition to products and their partnership with The Trevor Project, Macy's will participate in this year’s virtual Pride March and on June 8, Macy’s and PLAYBILL® will host a special livestream concert featuring performances from some big names on Broadway.