Pendleton Heights students question removal of LGBTQ+ pride flags from classrooms

Three teachers at Pendleton Heights High School were reportedly ordered to take the flags out of their classrooms.

PENDLETON, Ind. — Students at Pendleton Heights High School are standing up after three teachers were told to take LGBTQ+ pride flags out of their classrooms.

According to our partners at the Herald Bulletin, the rainbow flags were ordered to be taken down in the classrooms of Spanish, French and art teachers. District officials reportedly said the flags violated their "political paraphernalia" policy.

Pendleton Heights Principal Connie Rickert told the newspaper the school prides itself on creating a welcoming environment for all and that the district doesn't tolerate harassment or discrimination.

“Teachers are legally obligated to maintain viewpoint neutrality during their official duties to ensure all students can focus on learning and we can maintain educational activities and school operations,” she said. “Our counselors are trained to respond to any student who desires support.”

In an email to students, their parents and school staff members, South Madison Board of Trustees President BIll Hutton said "the issue with displaying the flag in a school is a double-edged sword."

He said allowing an LGBTQ+ flag to be displayed would give other groups the ability to display a flag as well.

"That could include such flags as supporting white supremacy, which is in direct conflict with LGBTQ+," Hutton wrote. "I hope we can model equality and support through our actions."

But students who spoke to the Herald Bulletin disagree with the district's stance that the LGBTQ+ flags make a political statement.

“Why would you compare a racist flag?” student Tai Wills said. “Those two have nothing to do with each other.”

Another student started a petition on Change.org that collected more than 2,500 signatures by Wednesday afternoon, in time for it to be presented at the district's board meeting Wednesday evening.

The student who created the petition, Bryce Axel-Adams, posted on Change.org that school administrators said the flags were taken down to avoid a potential discrimination lawsuit, not for political reasons.

Wills, a 16-year-old sophomore at Pendleton Heights, told the Herald Bulletin she worried about the mental wellbeing of her classmates. Two years ago, the district experienced a rash of suicides and suicide attempts across all grade levels, the newspaper reported.

Some of those reports involved LGBTQ+ students.

“It’s already hard dealing with bullying and judgmental kids, and now you can’t even have a flag saying, ‘We support you in the classroom,’” Wills said.