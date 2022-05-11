Former Lafayette Square Sears being repurposed into pop-up market

The mall was initially scheduled to reopen Nov. 21 for the holiday season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sojos Capital, the development group behind the Lafayette Square Mall renovations, is repurposing the Sears store to help tenants during the mall's temporary closure.

The mall was initially scheduled to reopen Nov. 21 for the holiday season, but construction challenges delayed the reopening. At the time, Sojos Capital said they were working with tenants to evaluate needs and come up with a plan. A statement from the group said, in part:

"Tenants will also have the opportunity to relocate to a free, temporary space in a former anchor store, open to the general public, to allow them to continue doing business until construction is complete."

On Tuesday, Sojos Capital announced a pop-up market will open in the former Sears store, where Lafayette Square tenants can set up shop without any rent payments. The market will open Friday, Nov. 25 at 9 a.m.

Normal hours for the market will be as follows:

Thursday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Monday-Wednesday: closed

Holiday hours will be different:

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: closed

New Year's Eve: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year's Day: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here are the retailers that will participate in the pop-up market:

D&L Jewelry Repair

Elite Wear

Ghori Jewelers

Glamour

Gold & Diamond USA

I Custom 4U

Impression

Indy Jeans

International Logistics

International Wireless

JNP Fashions

Master Portrait

Nap or Nothing

NYC Style

One Love Fashions

Princess Jewelry

Ran IBrows

Smart Cell Indy 1

Style N Dial

Sunshine Beauty

The Fashion Closet

Vonnie's Apparel