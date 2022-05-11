Former Lafayette Square Sears being repurposed into pop-up market

INDIANAPOLIS — Sojos Capital, the development group behind the Lafayette Square Mall renovations, is repurposing the Sears store to help tenants during the mall's temporary closure.
(NOTE: The video above is a Nov. 5, 2022 report about the delayed reopening of the mall.)
The mall was initially scheduled to reopen Nov. 21 for the holiday season, but construction challenges delayed the reopening. At the time, Sojos Capital said they were working with tenants to evaluate needs and come up with a plan. A statement from the group said, in part:
"Tenants will also have the opportunity to relocate to a free, temporary space in a former anchor store, open to the general public, to allow them to continue doing business until construction is complete."
On Tuesday, Sojos Capital announced a pop-up market will open in the former Sears store, where Lafayette Square tenants can set up shop without any rent payments. The market will open Friday, Nov. 25 at 9 a.m.
Normal hours for the market will be as follows:
- Thursday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.
- Monday-Wednesday: closed
Holiday hours will be different:
- Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day: closed
- New Year's Eve: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year's Day: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Here are the retailers that will participate in the pop-up market:
- D&L Jewelry Repair
- Elite Wear
- Ghori Jewelers
- Glamour
- Gold & Diamond USA
- I Custom 4U
- Impression
- Indy Jeans
- International Logistics
- International Wireless
- JNP Fashions
- Master Portrait
- Nap or Nothing
- NYC Style
- One Love Fashions
- Princess Jewelry
- Ran IBrows
- Smart Cell Indy 1
- Style N Dial
- Sunshine Beauty
- The Fashion Closet
- Vonnie's Apparel
All renovations at the mall are expected to be complete by summer 2023.