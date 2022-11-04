Lafayette Square Mall to stay closed through renovations

The mall is undergoing an extensive revitalization effort to bring a major mixed-use facility to the northwest side.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lafayette Square Mall will remain closed to shoppers through the holiday season.

The mall, which is undergoing a $20 million renovation effort, was set to reopen Nov. 21, just in time for holiday shopping. In an update Friday, Sojos Capital announced construction challenges have delayed the reopening.

Read the full statement from the development company below.

"We are working diligently to transform the former Lafayette Square Mall into the mixed-use landmark destination, Window to the World. While we are pleased with how the revitalization is going, the challenges with the current construction climate have caused us to pivot. The building will continue to be inaccessible until its completion. One of the most intense components of the project is the complete renovation and build-out of the food, beverage and entertainment area. By not remaining open for business, we will be able to further accelerate renovation efforts while guaranteeing the safety of our tenants, employees and visitors.

To ensure our tenants are successful, we are meeting one-on-one to evaluate their needs to create individualized action plans. We are providing business mentorship opportunities and as-needed landlord improvements. Tenants will also have the opportunity to relocate to a free, temporary space in a former anchor store, open to the general public, to allow them to continue doing business until construction is complete.

Thank you for your understanding and patience. We will continue to provide relevant updates during the remainder of the transformation."