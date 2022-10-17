Carmel neighbors oppose development of 6-story apartment complex next to their homes

Mayor Jim Brainard said the construction is a positive for an area needing new development.

CARMEL, Ind. — Their message is in plain sight.

"We're under attack by the city of Carmel, basically," said Charles Demler, who bought and distributed yard signs opposing the construction of a six-story apartment building next to his neighborhood. "Johnson Addition is the second oldest neighborhood in Carmel and there are affordable homes. There's not affordable homes in Carmel. We want to try and preserve our neighborhood."

He gave yard signs to his neighbors that say "No 6 stories here" when he heard the new apartment building could go up right behind his property.

"Mayor Brainard has done a lot of good things for Carmel, but over the last four to six years he is just letting developers build anywhere and everywhere. What's happening now is pure development," Demler said.

Mayor Jim Brainard said the construction is a positive.

"This is an extension of the midtown redevelopment district into an area that has empty warehouse buildings and potentially could be a crime problem and create other problems," Brainard said. "It's important to recognize the neighborhood is not being redeveloped, it's adjacent to this neighborhood and it should stabilize and help property values in the area."

Demler knows an apartment complex will likely go up behind his house, his concern is over the building's height.

"What we're fighting for is – we're saying the bottom two floors are garages," Demler said. "We're saying bury the bottom two floors to make them only four stories up."

He's not just concerned about this project, but what it could mean for other Carmel neighborhoods in the future.

"Any neighborhood in Carmel can have this happen to them," Demler said.