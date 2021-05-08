McKenna Carpenter shares her dad's drive to win

Ed Carpenter's daughter is rapidly soaring as one to watch in pole vaulting

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Makenna Carpenter is a top 3 middle school pole vaulter in the country and she's getting better every day.

Her Dad is race car driver Ed Carpenter, and the drive to win is something they share in a place you might not expect.

A remote farm in Hancock County, Indiana is where a new crop of pole vaulters is growing, and Makenna is rapidly soaring as one to watch.

"Where she's started and progressed through the potential is, you know, through the roof, it can be as high as it needs to be, even wants to be," said coach Collin Gayde at Pole Vault Elite.

Makenna, an 8th grader, is now ranked 3rd in the country for her age group.



"She works extremely hard," Gayde said.

And she's competitive, traits that carried over from her gymnastics career.



"I actually Googled 'what do tall gymnast do, what's their next thing?' and it happened to be diving and pole vaulting," said mom Heather Carpenter. "She just didn't seem to have any interest in diving, so she said 'let's try pole vaulting' and that's how we ended up here."



Makenna, already 5'8 tall, set the Indiana state age group record at 10 feet. She's aiming for 11.

"So in the Olympics, you can see girls clearing 16, girls 16, 15, 16, men 19. Like extreme highs are almost double what I'm jumping is insane.

And as for whether Makenna thinks she can get there...

"I can, I want to I think if I keep on reaching for it. Yeah, I mean I can," she said.



Makenna says she a mix of her mom, who graduated from Anderson High School with 14 varsity letters, and her Indy Car driver dad.



"I think he's proud of me and I think he's happy that I found something I really love, and that's really good for me," she said.



Her focus now is on a consistent, powerful run, nailing the position at the box and a swing that perfectly positions her upside-down and over the bar.

"I think it all happens back when you're thinking before you go," Makenna said. "I always say a couple of words to myself, the correction before, so it's in my head and when I get down here, I know what I should do."