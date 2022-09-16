Friday Fit Tip: Preventing elbow pain in press exercises

CARMEL, Ind. — Today's Friday Fit Tip is all about avoiding elbow pain when doing press exercises.
Ron Allison, from Carmel Total Fitness, said when doing shoulder or floor presses, bring the elbows in about 45 degrees and then start pressing.
Click on the video player to watch Allison demonstrate the correct form to avoid injury.
