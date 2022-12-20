Hamilton County program pairs veterans with shelter animals

Pets Healing Vets is currently supporting 41 Indiana veterans and their "battle buddies."

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The men and women who have served our country in war are our greatest heroes, but many come home and find it difficult to adjust to civilian life, suffering from PTSD.

A Hamilton County program called Pets Healing Vets is pairing veterans with shelter animals.

Combat veteran Adam Leedy endured dozens of surgeries and medical issues after his two tours, but it's often the invisible wounds he and other veterans struggle with the most.

"I did two tours in Iraq. One was during Operation Iraqi Freedom, and the next one was Operation Enduring Freedom," Leedy said. "I saw combat, and there's nothing that you can say or do to prepare you for having to go against that fight-or-flight instinct. But there was, there were a couple of things that I've seen that I struggled with, that I had a hard time getting over when I came back from the deployment."

During many of his lengthy stays in bed to recover from a surgery, Leedy said he found himself pulling away from the ones he loves.

"I kind of started looking around online, and it really started with looking for hobbies," Leedy said. "But then, it became looking for dogs and cats. [I] searched a while, just reading different stuff that was out there, and you're trying to think of the best ways to make it work financially."

That's when he found the program in Hamilton County called Pets Healing Vets.

Jennifer Hatcher, with the Humane Society for Hamilton County, said Pets Healing Vets started exclusively in Indiana 10 years ago.

"There are veterans who say that without this program, they don't know if they'd be here today," Hatcher said. "And that is why we do what we do every day."

Hatcher said they also cover all of the costs involved.

"We not only cover the upfront cost of pairing a veteran, the adoption fee, and any supplies they need, but we cover the care for the life of the pet for as long as they should live," Hatcher said. "So it's really removing that barrier of cost and companion pet ownership for veterans."

Right now, they are supporting 41 Indiana veterans and their "battle buddies."

Leedy was paired with Mona six years ago. He said she saved him and his family.

"It's just such a blessing to be able to find a program not only that's so special because of taking care of the costs for the veterans, helping veterans pair up with animal that gives the most possibility, a sense of something [to] hopefully look forward to," Hatcher said.

Leedy said he is forever grateful to the program and for his loving companion, Mona.

"There's a reason they are called man's best friend. And they've been bred through generations to be by our side, and fortunately for us, they are able to help with more than just getting the newspaper," Leedy said.