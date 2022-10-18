Lebanon animal rescue provides temporary home for small animals

The Boone County rescue takes in small animals who have been abandoned by owners who couldn't care for them.

LEBANON, Indiana — At the Chicken Nugget and Gang rescue, there are chickens for sure. But there are also doves, chinchillas, hamsters, and bunnies — lots of bunnies.

Keir Schutte and her husband, Fritz, started the rescue out of the garage in 2015 after realizing how many small animals are abandoned each year by their owners who were unaware of how to take care of them.

"Right now, there's 29 bunnies," Keir said. "People don't realize bunnies are too cute for their own good, too. And they're really not good for small children."

Chicken Nugget and Gang takes in small animals that have been abandoned or surrendered and works with the Johnson County Animal Shelter and the Humane Society of Boone County, specifically in urgent cases. It's named after Chicken Nugget, a Bantam rooster the couple fell in love with while touring another rescue. The rooster "spread smiles wherever he went" for six years, according to the rescue.

Keir said she accepts birds, but isn't set up to take reptiles yet. She's working with other rescues to help home reptiles.

In addition to running the rescue, Keir also volunteers her time going to schools and senior citizen facilities, spreading cheer with her therapy dog, Rock.

"Rock is pretty amazing," Keir said. "I get calls for Rock to attend ribbon cuttings and grand openings. He's very special.

Chicken Nugget and Gang relies on a small group of volunteers and a few paid staff members to take care of all the animals, but they could always use more. To apply to volunteer with the rescue, click here.