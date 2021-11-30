13 to the Rescue: Quincy animal shelter takes in dogs that others can't

The Quincy, Indiana, shelter takes in at-risk dogs that most rescues don't have time or space to rehabilitate.

QUINCY, Indiana — Kathy Gilbert has run Waldo's Muttley Crew in Quincy, Indiana, for 20 years. She takes in dogs that shelters and rescues in central Indiana don't have the time or space to rehabilitate.

"Ninety-five percent of our dogs are those dogs that have been beaten, or lived in the wild or just scared to death of people," Gilbert said.

While Gilbert does most of the work on the farm in taking care of the animals, she is the first to admit it takes many volunteers and donations to take care of the animals and find them new lives with new families.

"No one person could run a rescue," Gilbert said. She depends on a team of volunteers, a board of directors and even food delivery people to feed the animals. "We each have our own little niche and it takes all of us."

Kathy herself, along with a team of trainers help socialize and train the dogs for home placement. But sometimes it's just the little successes, that mean the most.

For the animals that are terrified of most humans, it's a big step to meet even one new person.

"Every time he trusts one new person, he's that much closer to adoption," Gilbert said of one of the dogs in her care.

It can be an emotional journey for Gilbert, who has dedicated her life to this work. Every time she sees the little progresses the pups make, she knows it puts them closer to finding a forever home.