Speedway Animal Rescue desperate for volunteers to foster animals

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A central Indiana animal rescue is reaching out for help after being hit hard by the pandemic.

The Speedway Animal Rescue said their in-person fundraisers were canceled this year because of COVID. Those fundraisers are their main source of donations.

Right now, the rescue is having to pay to board nine animals because of a lack of fosters. If the shelter is unable to shelter the animals, they will have to be turned over to Indianapolis Animal Care Services, which is completely out of space as well.

13Sunrise anchor Julia Moffitt spoke to the Speedway Animal Rescue back in May. Since then, they say they've been over-run with dogs being returned or dumped as people go back to work.

The rescue is in desperate need of fosters and funds to help with the vet bills. To help, visit their website.

