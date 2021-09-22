Longtime residents at Humane Society for Hamilton County looking for forever homes

Since 2014, the Humane Society for Hamilton County has consistently achieved a 98% or higher live placement rate.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County has served residents in Hamilton County for years.

The shelter never stops trying to find loving homes for unwanted animals, and they are good at what they do. The shelter has consistently achieved a 98% or higher live placement rate since 2014.

In April, the group moved to a brand new facility in Fishers that's nearly four times the size of their previous one. That means they can serve more animals and provide more specialized care when needed.

"It is equipped with so many tools for us to just serve these animals better," said Megan Davis, the shelter's senior communications manager. "We have indoor exercise areas for the dogs. We have four roaming rooms for the cats, two indoor/outdoor 'catios.' We have an actual behavior and training room."

The shelter also has a more advanced medical facility on site.

"Our medical units are bigger, we have a fully outfitted surgical suite, so we're actually performing spays and neuters in-house for our animals," Davis said.

As hard as staff tries, they know some animals are not as easy to place, like Waylon, who is a sweet boy but has been at the shelter since April; or McLovin, a 13-year-old male cat with diabetes.

With the new facility, the animals who haven't found forever homes are still taken care of in a nice, loving environment.

