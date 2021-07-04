Humane Society for Hamilton County cuts ribbon on new facility

The new shelter at 10501 Hague Road is many times larger than the old one.

FISHERS, Ind. — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on moving day for the animals.

The Humane Society for Hamilton County cut the ribbon on its new facility in Fishers on Wednesday. More than 150 dogs and cats had already been moved into the facility.

The new shelter at 10501 Hague Road is many times larger than the old one. The Noblesville facility was 8,000 square feet. The Fishers building is 40,000 square feet. It has spacious indoor-outdoor kennels with glass doors instead of bars, play areas, multiple adoption rooms, and so many other amenities.

The Humane Society has been sharing teasers on the new facility over the last week, including that people will notice cats, lounging in their common areas and enjoying the sunshine through the many cattery windows by the main entrance.

They also shared some inside images including the adoption photo station and some of the animals.