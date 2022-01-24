Nearly 100 animals from backyard breeder leads to overflow at Morgan County Humane Society

The influx of animals put the shelter at nearly double its max capacity.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Nearly 100 animals from a backyard breeder led to an overflow situation at the Morgan County Humane Society.

On Friday, MCHS took in 62 medium and large breed dogs, 11 ducks, 17 chickens and three cats.

The influx of animals put the shelter at nearly double its max capacity.

According to MCHS, many of the dogs are suffering from major or minor injuries and medical issues.

The shelter was closed Monday as staff adjusted to a different cleaning protocol to cover all the extra animals being housed. The animals taken in from the backyard breeding operation are not available for adoption at this time.

The shelter is in urgent need of blankets, potty pads, HE laundry detergent, paper towels, monetary donations toward its medical fund and adopters for the available animals.

