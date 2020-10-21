Massachusetts dog running for president

In the midst of political turmoil in the U.S., Oliver Winston Churchill Finelli's owners wanted to give people a reason to smile.

FALL RIVER, Mass. — You could say this year's presidential race has gone to the dogs.

That's because there's a canine running for the nation's highest office.

Everyone in one Massachusetts neighborhood knows his name — he's a big hit with the neighbors.

"Especially with the debate and how things are going, and with the presidential election coming up — my wife had a great idea to put something out there and kind of lighten the mood a little bit," said David Finelli, the dog's human.

Oliver Winston Churchill Finelli — a 2-year-old golden doodle running on the independent ticket — is asking for votes this November. David and his wife, Marcee, his campaign managers, say he has a lot of potential and he is the best candidate for the job.

And he's the cutest.

If that's not convincing enough, his official portrait and slogan on a sign outside their home will grab attention: "Because people suck."

Oliver's girlfriend, Pepper, lives across the street and will be his first lady if he wins.

"We're not trying to make a statement at all," David said. "Just trying to have a good time with our dog and our family."