Kokomo woman overcomes adversities to open online dog products business

KOKOMO, Ind. — An 18-year-old woman from Kokomo has overcome significant adversity by becoming a successful business owner despite it all.
Lizzy Lewellyn was born with a rare condition called arthrogryposis, which means she was born with joint contractures.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, a contracture is a condition where the range of motion of a joint is limited. People with arthrogryposis may be unable to fully or partially extend or bend.
The muscles around these joints are often thin, weak, stiff or missing. Extra tissue may have formed around the joints, holding them in place.
Nationwide Children's Hospital said about 1 in 3,000 babies is born with arthrogryposis.
Lewellyn lives a normal, full life with her family in Kokomo but has dealt with years of bullying.
She started attending school online and finally began blossoming.
"It really gave me an opportunity and opened my eyes to things that I didn't even know I could do," Lewellyn said. "I'm not only including education-wise in school, but I also of excelled at everything, all aspects of my life really, and then my attitude improved."
This new, positive outlook helped her in launching her own business dedicated to health-focused, all-natural dog products.
The Shepherd's Shack is named after her own German shepherd, Astrid, who's been by her side through her ups and downs.
"She's like, if you're upset, she knows it. She always will sit by me, put her paw on the leg on the foot, and it's like she's telling you, 'It's OK,'" Lewellyn said. "She's my emotional support. I don't call her a pet — she's so much more than that."
Lewellyn's products include treats, ointments, parasite repellents and odor control products that she created at home, based on her own research.
Everything is sold online and is made to order.
She's surprised by her success so far but is most proud of giving people something they enjoy and is important for our furry family members.
"The good part is, you know, making people happy and being able to see that and to know that something you did, other people are enjoying, so that's good," Lewellyn said.
Lewellyn graduated high school this year and hopes to open a store-front for The Shepherd's Shack in the near future.
Orders can be placed through the website and Facebook page.