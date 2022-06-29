IndyHumane hosting kitten adoption event Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyHumane is hosting an adoption event Saturday for its kittens.
The shelter will have more than 30 adoptable kittens. Visitors can adopt one kitten for $35 or two for $50. Only cash or Venmo payments will be accepted.
The event will take place at IndyHumane's location on the northwest side of Indianapolis: 7929 N. Michigan Road.
Kittens will be available from noon until 4 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. All kittens will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on all vaccines.