The shelter is full. We know this is something you have heard from us frequently but it continues to be the harsh reality of what is happening in your shelter. Our staff and volunteers are working tirelessly to care for each animal both in the building and ones that are needing to come in. In the past 4 days, 76 animals have come into the shelter. This does not include the ones that came in during the extremely cold weather. We have OVER 110 animals that are looking for a home. Adoptions are free and our adoption staff is ready to help you find your newest family member! We are open today for adoptions until 6:30 p.m., the earlier you come in the less busy we are. Please submit your pre-adoption application prior to coming to the shelter, this helps your visit go faster and you get to spend more time with the animals getting to know them! You can find all available animals and our pre-adoption application here, https://www.indy.gov/activity/adopt-a-pet