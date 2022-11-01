Children's Museum to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission

Guests will be able to enter the museum for free on Jan. 17 with a reservation.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission.

Guests will be able to enter the museum for free on Monday, Jan. 17. The museum is inviting people to come and celebrate the accomplishments of the slain Civil Rights leader. Those celebrations will include performances and activities. There will also be interactive galleries and exhibits celebrating King’s life and Black history.

Some of the events include:

Griot Drum Ensemble Performances: Enjoy energetic and engaging percussion music as the Griot Drum Ensemble performs authentic traditional West African and Diaspora drumming.

Visiting Artist Deonna Craig: Inspired by Martin Luther King Jr's "I Have a Dream" speech, explore the importance of equality and togetherness in art with Visiting Artist Deonna Craig.

Figures of the Civil Rights Movement: Join storyteller Portia Jackson as she tells tales of courageous children from the Civil Rights Movement.

Up Close and Personal: Learn about women changing the world in Barbie™ You Can Be Anything™: The Experience. Join us to get up close and personal with some extremely inspirational female role models!

Making WAVES – Social Justice in Action: Use the power of WORDS, ACTION, VOICES and EDUCATION to take a stand for a social justice cause. Recommended for children 8 and older.

Ruby Sound and Light Show: Discover how Ruby Bridges faced the unimaginable in a five-minute film that showcases aspects of her story in The Power of Children exhibit area.

Stories from Our Community: The Art of Protest: Explore the exhibit that focuses on the August 2020 creation-and subsequent vandalism-of a piece of public art in Indianapolis by 18 local artists in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.