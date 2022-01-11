New cookie highlights 2022 Girl Scouts cookie season

Beginning in February, customers can order cookies for delivery through the DoorDash app.

INDIANAPOLIS — Girl Scout cookie season is officially here!

The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana kicked off the 2022 Girl Scout cookie season Tuesday, which includes a new treat to try.

The Adventurefuls cookie is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. The cookie features a combination of chocolate and caramel flavors, and smooth and crispy textures for "a great big taste of deliciousness and adventure," according to the Girl Scouts' website.

Also new this year, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is partnering with food ordering and delivery platform DoorDash. Beginning in February, customers can order cookies for delivery through the DoorDash app, and local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders.

Here are the other ways to get Girl Scout cookies this year:

Ask a registered Girl Scout how she’s selling cookies, such as through the Digital Cookie online platform.

If you don’t know a Girl Scout, click here or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths when they are available in your area. Cookie booths at supermarkets and local retailers begin in February.

Beginning Feb. 18, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to buy from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to local causes.

The following cookies will be for sale in central Indiana:

Adventurefuls

Do-si-dos

Girl Scout S'mores

Lemon-Ups

Samoas

Tagalongs

Thin Mints

Toffee-tastic

Trefoils

Girl Scout cookies will be available for sale in central Indiana through March 13.