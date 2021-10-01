Pat Sullivan: Cold spots in your house

Winter challenges our heating systems and sometimes, they don't deliver warmth equally to all spots in a home.

INDIANAPOLIS — Feeling a cold draft is a common occurrence in many homes this time of year.

Windows and doors that don't seal perfectly can also create chilly drafts.

Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden shared some solutions on 13Sunrise.

Space heaters come in all shapes and sizes, but need the right plug and cord to function safely.

Weather strips for doors and windows won't raise the temperature in a room, but are easy to install and will drafts out.