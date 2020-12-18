Carlos Diaz checked with his tech buddy for last-minute gift ideas.

INDIANAPOLIS — We know there are a lot last-minute shoppers out there looking for the perfect gifts with just a week to go before Christmas morning.

Trust us, you’re not alone.

That’s why 13Sunrise anchor Carlos Diaz went to his tech buddy Brian Norton, the INDATA Project Head at Easterseals Crossroads, for some guidance.

For the grandparents, Brian shared a GrandPad, a tablet made simple for seniors, and an Orcam Reader, a pointing device that reads text for you.

For parents, there are Tile stickers that can help find keys, wallet or anything that you typically lose. There’s also PhoneSoap, which cleans and sanitizes your smartphone every night using UVC light.

For younger children, there are kids‘ versions of the Echo Dot and Echo Glow. These allow your kids to connect with Amazon's Alexa but only having access to kid-friendly content.

And finally, for teens, there’s a new twist on an old-school classic. Remember the Rubik’s Cube? Yep, Carlos admits he could never solve that thing, either. Well, the Go Cube connects with smartphones to help solve the puzzle correctly every time. And you don’t even have to rip off the stickers!

If you’re interested in purchasing any of these tech gifts, click here.

Also, "TODAY" put together 43 of the best tech gifts for this holiday season. The list includes everything from a Digital Counting Money Jar to a Stroller Hook Phone Charger!