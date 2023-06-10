x
Holidays

Halloween 'house fire' display sends first responders to false alarm

The decorations at a home in New York were so realistic, someone called 911.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — How impressive are the Halloween decorations at your house?

The display at a home in New York got the attention of local first responders. The home appeared to be on fire.

Turns out, it was just an illusion. 

The decorations were actually inside the home in Glens Falls, and they made it look like the house was burning. The flames appeared so real, in fact, that someone called 911, and the fire department showed up. 

Everyone was relieved there wasn't an actual fire. Firefighters were so impressed, they asked permission to record video and share it online. 

The fire department's social media post called the display "amazing."

Tonight crews were dispatched to the area of Sanford St for a report of a confirmed structure fire. To our surprise this was an amazing Halloween decoration. Thank you to the gracious owner for permission for posting. This display will be up Friday and Saturday nights for the publics entertainment until the end of the month.

Posted by Glens Falls Firefighters IAFF Local 2230 on Saturday, September 30, 2023

